U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened to raise reciprocal tariffs on Japan to the even higher rate of 35% — higher than what was initially set for China — as part of another attempt to force Japan’s concession after broadsiding the ally over the past two days.

“We've dealt with Japan. I'm not sure if we're going to make a deal. I doubt it with Japan. They're very tough. You have to understand they're very spoiled,” Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

He went on repeating his previous complaints about Japan’s refusal to accept cars and rice from the U.S. and said he would simply end the negotiation and dictate what rate Japan should be paying instead, despite his affection for the country and its prime ministers.