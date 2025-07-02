Toyota is tapping the brakes on plans to build electric vehicles in the United States to free up manufacturing capacity for a popular gas-powered sports utility vehicle.

The Japanese automaker plans to begin producing a new electric SUV at its plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, starting in 2028, more than a year later than planned, according to the company. The unnamed plug-in model was slated to be produced at Toyota’s plant in Princeton, Indiana, but instead will be built in Kentucky.

The move will allow the company to boost output of its hot-selling Grand Highlander SUV, which is offered as a gas-only or hybrid gas-electric model.