A cyber hacker broke into a database containing the personal information of millions of customers, Qantas said, in Australia's biggest breach in years and a setback for an airline rebuilding trust after a reputational crisis.

The hacker targeted a call center and gained access to a third-party customer service platform containing 6 million names, email addresses, phone numbers, birth dates and frequent flyer numbers, Qantas said in a statement on Wednesday.

The airline did not specify the location of the call center or customers whose information was compromised. It said it learnt of the breach after detecting unusual activity on the platform and acted immediately to contain it.