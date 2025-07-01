As Senate Republicans debate President Donald Trump’s tax and spending bill, renewable energy companies are reeling at what looks like a worst-case scenario for the industry.

The latest version of the Senate bill includes a new excise tax on wind and solar projects with certain Chinese components, a late addition that stunned renewable advocates. Given China’s dominance of the solar supply chain, developers would struggle to find ample equipment, including wafers, from other countries.

The bill would also roll back clean energy tax credits sooner than the House version of the package. It would require wind and solar projects to be fully operational by the end of 2027 to qualify for incentives. Many observers had expected the Senate to ease the phaseout — not accelerate it.