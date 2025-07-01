Large Japanese businesses maintained optimism overall in the second quarter even as the United States implemented a range of new tariffs.
According to the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey, released Tuesday, the business sentiment index for large manufacturers improved to 13, up from 12 in the first quarter.
The latest figure exceeded the average forecast of 10 by 15 think tanks.
