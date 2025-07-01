Trade negotiations between Japan and the United States moved a step closer to failure following two days of broadsides from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“Negotiations didn't collapse,” said Ryo Sahashi, a professor at the University of Tokyo’s Institute for Advanced Studies on Asia. “But the incentives for Japan to compromise became very small.”

Trump went on Fox News on Sunday and complained about the lack of U.S.-made cars in Japan. He followed that up on Monday by taking aim at rice.