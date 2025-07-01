Natixis has hired senior managers from JPMorgan Chase and Societe Generale for its new banking business in Japan, and plans to double Tokyo staff in coming years as it expands the operation.

Makoto Kawamura, formerly head of JPMorgan Chase Bank’s Japan treasury and chief investment office in Tokyo, joined Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking as Japan treasury head in June, according to a spokesperson. The firm also recruited Hideaki Sugahara, who was a director at Societe Generale, as corporate coverage head.

"There’s a big potential for us to expand in Japan,” Bruno Le Saint, CEO of corporate and investment banking for Asia Pacific, said in an interview in Tokyo on Tuesday. "We aim to double” the number of employees for the firm’s banking business in Japan from the current 68 over "the next five to seven years,” he said.