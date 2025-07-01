Japan’s largest drug wholesaler Medipal Holdings is seeking merger and acquisition opportunities to diversify its business and counter slower growth in the market.

The distributor, which also sells cosmetics and sundries, is seeking to boost profit, excluding extraordinary items, to ¥100 billion ($694 million) by March 2027 from ¥65 billion in the latest fiscal year.

"To do so, we need growth outside of organic means, including M&A,” Toshihide Yoda, senior managing director of Medipal Holdings said in an interview Monday.