Thanks to the development of an advanced freezing technology, a Tokyo luxury sushi restaurant is gaining popularity for its service to allow customers to enjoy its dishes nationwide.

In May, Ginza Onodera, a high-class sushi restaurant in Tokyo's Chuo Ward operated by Onodera Group, launched a service shipping sushi meals that are quickly frozen after being freshly made. The group has won bids for the first tuna of the year auctioned at the Toyosu fish market in Tokyo's Koto Ward for five consecutive years.

The restaurant has been working on the freezing method for about three years in cooperation with DayBreak, a special freezing technique developer in Tokyo's Shinagawa Ward, in order to make sushi made with tuna purchased from Yamayuki, an intermediate wholesaler in Toyosu, available for customers even in distant locations.