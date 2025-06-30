The fast-rising energy demands of Big Tech are undermining the ambitious climate pledges that Apple, Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft have all made in recent years, according to a report from the nonprofit NewClimate Institute.

The research says the tech sector faces a "climate strategy crisis" as its data centers demand ever more electricity and water to power growing fields, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

"These companies seem to have lost their way with regard to climate strategies," report co-author Thomas Day said by phone.