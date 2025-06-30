Trade negotiations between Japan and the United States remain at an impasse despite months of dialogue and earlier suggestions by Japan that progress was being achieved, with some analysts forecasting a breakthrough only after duties hit the U.S. economy in the fall and force a settlement.

Central to the stalemate are tariffs on automobiles. Japan wants them lowered, while the United States has said that the 25% additional duty put into place by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump is not up for discussion. It insists that the main subject of talks now are "reciprocal" tariffs set to kick in on July 9, which, if implemented, would take tariffs on most Japanese goods to 24% from the current 10%.

In comments Sunday in the United States, Trump indicated that the United States is dissatisfied with the state of trade with Japan and suggested that there is little interest in retreating from the initial negotiating position.