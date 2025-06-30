Recent pressure on Japan by the United States to import more American rice, soybeans and maize, which can be used as livestock feed or for bioethanol, is of special concern to Hokkaido.

The Japanese government sees potential for expanding imports of these agricultural products as part of the ongoing tariff negotiations between Japan and the United States.

The two sides continue to talk with no agreement in sight as of late June. But the potential expansion of U.S. rice and soybean imports could have a particularly profound impact on Hokkaido, where the crops are vital to the regional economy.