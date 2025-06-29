Russia is taking another crack at expanding exports of liquefied natural gas after U.S. sanctions stalled efforts last year.

An LNG vessel has docked at the Arctic LNG 2 export facility for the first time since October, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg and satellite images. The facility was supposed to be a cornerstone of Moscow’s goal to increase LNG exports threefold by 2030, but has been idle for months after struggling to find buyers willing to break Western restrictions.

Russia has the pieces in place to meaningfully boost LNG exports as it expands its shadow fleet. Since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Russian gas pipeline exports to Europe have dwindled, and shipping more fuel via seaborne LNG tankers provides an attractive revenue stream to fill Moscow’s coffers.