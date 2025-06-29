Railway companies in Japan are increasingly expanding fare payment options, offering passengers more diverse ways to pass through station ticket gates.
In addition to prepaid transportation integrated circuit (IC) cards, such as Suica and Pasmo, a growing number of railway operators are introducing contactless credit card payments. Some routes have also started adopting facial recognition systems for gate access.
With the number of overseas visitors on the rise, railway companies are seeking to enhance passenger convenience through more accessible services.
