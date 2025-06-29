It had all been going so well.

Since Mark Carney replaced Justin Trudeau as prime minister, Canada’s relationship with the White House appeared to be functional again, on the mend after U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs and his unwelcome overtures about making it the "51st state.”

Trump put that rhetoric aside and called Carney a "nice gentleman.” At the Group of Seven summit in Alberta last week, host Carney envisioned a new trade and security deal with the U.S. as soon as mid-July.