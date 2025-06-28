Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Friday, agreeing to continue negotiations to reach a deal that serves the national interests of both sides.

Their meeting, which preceded the July 9 expiration of a suspension of additional U.S. "reciprocal" tariffs, marked the seventh round of bilateral ministerial talks over the measures imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Through his repeated visits to the United States, Akazawa, who also serves as economic revitalization minister, has been urging the U.S. side to review the Trump tariffs.