Japanese shares rose for a fourth day Friday, with the 225-issue Nikkei average closing above 40,000 for the first time since January, on trade optimism after the United States and China signed a deal and the White House hinted U.S. President Donald Trump may soften his July tariff deadline.
The broader Topix Index rose 1.3% to 2,840.54 as of market close in Tokyo, with the blue-chip Nikkei climbing 1.4% to 40,150.79.
Exporters such as carmakers were among the biggest contributors to gains, with Toyota and Honda outperforming the Topix. Chip names like Disco were also strong, helping lift the Nikkei.
