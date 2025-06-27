Travel between the U.S. and Japan is emerging as a rare bright spot this summer for American carriers, easing the blow from a lingering drop in demand for domestic flights.

More than 1.5 million seats are scheduled to fly from the U.S. to Japan during June, July and August — a 6.4% increase from a year ago, according to aviation data analytics firm OAG. Tokyo ranks second only to London and above Paris, which landed third on online travel booking site Kayak’s list of most popular destinations this summer.

"Trips to Japan are really in fashion right now,” United Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Nocella said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, calling it one of the airline’s "hottest destinations” for the summer.