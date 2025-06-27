The U.S. and China finalized a trade understanding reached last month in Geneva, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, adding that the White House has imminent plans to reach agreements with a set of 10 major trading partners.

The China deal, which Lutnick said had been signed two days ago, codifies the terms laid out in trade talks between Beijing and Washington, including a commitment from China to deliver rare earths used in everything from wind turbines to jet planes.

"They’re going to deliver rare earths to us” and once they do that, "we’ll take down our countermeasures,” Lutnick said in an interview.