Tariff negotiations with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump are running into roadblocks, as partners including Japan, India and the European Union balk at signing deals without knowing how badly they’ll be hit by separate levies on exports including chips, drugs and steel.

The U.S. Commerce Department is set within weeks to announce the outcomes of its investigations into sectors deemed vital to national security, including semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and critical minerals. The probes are widely expected to result in levies applied under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act on a range of foreign-made products in those industries.

The problem is, governments seeking agreements to whittle down country-by-country tariffs Trump announced on April 2, and then suspended until July 9, have no idea where those sectoral levies will land. For many, industry-specific tariffs may be more damaging than the broader levies.