U.S. President Donald Trump will personally exercise a degree of control over United States Steel, now 100% owned by Japan’s Nippon Steel.

In a June 18 filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the American steelmaker disclosed that Trump is empowered with special "golden share" authorities while he is in office, or he can grant those rights to another person.

After he leaves office, those powers will devolve to two executive branch departments — the Department of Commerce and the Department of the Treasury — giving future U.S. presidents the same degree of control over the company but indirectly exercised.