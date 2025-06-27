Toyota’s sales reached a third straight monthly record in May on strong demand for hybrid vehicles in the United States, Japan and China, even as global automakers braced for big losses triggered by U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported cars.

Toyota’s global sales — including subsidiaries Daihatsu and Hino — reached 955,532 vehicles last month, up 8% from a year earlier, the company said Friday. Worldwide production came in at 906,984 units.

Toyota and its Lexus brand vehicle sales rose more than 4% in Japan, 7% in China and 11% in North America.