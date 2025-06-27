Tokyo Electron is on course to widen its lead against Chinese chip tool makers despite the billions of dollars Beijing is mobilizing to catch up, according to the Japanese company’s chief.

Toshiki Kawai shrugged off concerns about rising competition from China, adding that investors haven’t adequately priced in Tokyo Electron’s leadership in making machines that help process silicon into artificial intelligence chips. Technology at the Japanese company, whose main competitor is Applied Materials, is advancing at a pace that’s faster than its Chinese rivals’, due in part to close collaboration with contract chipmakers, the chief executive officer said.

"We have access to cutting-edge wafers, and our ability to provide cutting-edge process technology will become overwhelmingly faster than Chinese makers,” Kawai said in an interview. "Because we have such a strong lineup of products, Tokyo Electron can be in alignment with a technology roadmap that spans 10 years alongside the world’s leading device makers.”