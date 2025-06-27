Rapidus needs to do something special to distinguish itself in the highly competitive market for advanced semiconductors, former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said.

“We applaud the efforts of Japan to bring Rapidus to the market,” Gelsinger said during a news conference in Tokyo this week when asked about the potential of Rapidus becoming a leading chipmaker.

“However, we'd also say that Rapidus needs some fundamental differentiating technologies, because if they're trying to catch up with a well-executing TSMC without some leap-ahead capabilities, we think that's a very hard road.”