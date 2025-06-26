Britain's competition regulator has finally come up with a plan to control Google's huge search business, but a shift in the political wind in favor of big tech and the money it invests makes it more of a bark than a bite.

The Competition and Markets Authority spent years setting up a regime to intervene in the operations of tech giants such as Google, Apple and Amazon, saying it needed special expertise and powers to drive competition in the digital economy.

But just as it received new powers, Britain's Labour government said its need to grow the economy meant tough regulation was now out.