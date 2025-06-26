Even Zohran Mamdani’s detractors recognize that the vibes are with the 33-year-old democratic socialist.

"It’s officially hot commie summer,” hedge fund billionaire Dan Loeb wrote on X, after Mamdani shocked the Democratic establishment by crushing Andrew Cuomo in the party’s primary for the New York City mayoral race.

It’s a quip that masks deep anxiety among the city’s elite that a Mamdani win in the general election in November would lead to higher taxes and a subsequent exodus of wealthy residents from the five boroughs.