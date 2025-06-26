Asia is becoming a magnet for the migration of millionaires and billionaires around the world, with Japan expected to see 600 wealthy individuals moving to the country — many of them from China — according to an annual report from a U.K. migration consultancy firm.

Following domestic economic instability after the real estate market’s 2020 collapse, and global geopolitical uncertainty, wealthy Chinese have sought to establish bases in other countries, with Japan as one of them .