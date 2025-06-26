Japan’s chief trade negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said the country can’t accept the U.S.’ 25% tariffs on cars, adding that the Asian nation’s automakers produce far more cars in the U.S. than they export to America.

Japanese automakers make roughly 3.3 million cars in the U.S. a year, a number that’s far larger than the 1.37 million that they ship there, Akazawa told reporters on Thursday before he left for Washington to hold his seventh round of trade negotiations with U.S. counterparts. The companies have invested more than $60 billion in the U.S. and created 2.3 million local jobs, Akazawa said.

"We have repeatedly explained to the U.S. that Japan’s automobile industry has made an enormous contribution to the U.S. economy, and we intend to keep explaining this clearly and seek understanding,” Akazawa said. "In any case, we consider the 25% automobile tariff to be unacceptable.”