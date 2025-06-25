Two weeks from President Donald Trump’s self-imposed deadline to reach deals with the U.S.’s major trading partners, some of the most-watched talks aimed at clinching agreements to avoid higher tariffs are struggling to get over the finish line.

There’s a lot at stake: As of July 9, exporting nations without a bilateral accord in place will face Trump’s so-called "Liberation Day” tariffs that are much higher than the current baseline 10% level applied to most countries.

Only the U.K. has secured something on paper, though that pact kept the 10% so-called reciprocal rate in place and left unresolved one of Britain’s pain points — 25% steel duties. On a separate track is China, which has a fragile truce with the U.S. that extends into mid-August to give time for negotiations to play out.