Bank of Japan board members discussed inflation running at a faster pace than expected while they continued to see the need for vigilance over high uncertainties related to U.S. tariffs, according to a summary of opinions from their policy meeting last week.

"Even though prices have been somewhat higher than expected, it is appropriate for the bank to maintain its current stance regarding the conduct of monetary policy, given the downside risks to economic activity stemming from U.S. tariff policy and the situation in the Middle East,” one of nine board members said, according to a brief record of the June 16-17 meeting released Wednesday.

Others also referred to inflation running at a higher rate than expected.