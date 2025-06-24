Japan Exchange Group chief executive officer Hiromi Yamaji was re-elected with a smaller majority as his approval rating slid to the lowest ever and the bourse operator’s shares underperformed the market benchmark.

The still-overwhelming majority of 82.11% voted in favor of his reappointment at the annual general meeting held last week, according to a filing on Tuesday. Even so, it was lower than last year’s 94.09% and below the 88.88% polled in 2023.

Investors voted with their feet as the stock’s 18.6% decline over the past year underperformed the broad Topix’s 1.6% rise.