Bento shops have been hit hard by inflation and a weak economy as stagflation takes hold in Japan and makes business difficult for even the most humble of establishments.

According to Teikoku Databank, 22 bento shops went bankrupt from January to May, compared to 21 in the same period last year.

Bentos — set lunches normally served in box-like containers — are popular in Japan with students, workers and businesspeople on the go and others looking for a quick and cheap meal.