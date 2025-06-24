Nippon Steel's acquisition of United States Steel could be a model for a trade deal between Japan and the United States.
A big, beautiful trade deal, one academic quips.
The key to getting the U.S. Steel acquisition across the line was creative structuring that allowed the Japanese company to get full ownership while giving the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump the comfort it needed to green light the purchase and the bragging rights for devising the win-win solution.
