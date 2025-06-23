Europe's ambition to be a world player in decarbonized transportation arguably depends on sourcing lithium abroad, especially in South America.
Even the bloc's broader energy security and climate goals could depend on securing a steady supply of the key mineral, used in batteries and other clean energy supply chains.
But Europe has run into a trio of obstacles: lack of money, double-edged regulations and competition from China, say analysts.
