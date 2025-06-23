Lawson opened an experimental high-tech convenience store in Tokyo on Monday, aiming to improve operational efficiency and collect data.
The new store — Real x Tech Lawson — is designed to test a range of technologies, including robotics, digital signs and artificial intelligence.
“We hope to make this tech convenience store a standard for society,” Lawson CEO Sadanobu Takemasu said at a news conference.
