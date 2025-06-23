Nomura more than doubled Kentaro Okuda’s pay last year, rewarding the chief executive officer for guiding Japan’s largest brokerage to a record annual profit.

Okuda’s compensation rose to ¥1.208 billion ($8.2 million) in the year ended March 31 from ¥506 million a year earlier, according to a filing Monday. Christopher Willcox, the firm’s highest-paid executive officer, who oversees trading and investment banking, saw his remuneration jump 25% to $15 million.

Nomura’s profit hit an all-time high last fiscal year as the return of inflation to Asia’s second-largest economy energized investors. Pretax income at Willcox’s wholesale division hit a 15-year high as global securities trading rebounded and cost controls improved. Dealmaking got a boost from Japan’s corporate governance overhaul.