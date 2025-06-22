South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, is facing grueling tariffs by U.S. President Donald Trump, but its shipbuilding industry could prove a useful bargaining chip.
Already hit by sector levies on steel and car exports, Seoul is laser-focused on negotiations over a 25% country-specific tariff that has been suspended until July 8 and the key industry could play a role in easing the higher tariffs.
In the 1970s, South Korea's military leader, President Park Chung-hee, accelerated the country's heavy industry, designating sectors such as steel and shipbuilding "strategically important" and rolling out state subsidies.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.