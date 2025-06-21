U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday again floated the idea of firing Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve chair he has long attacked over interest rates he wants lowered.

"I don't know why the Board doesn't override (Powell)," Trump wrote in a lengthy post on Truth Social criticizing Fed policy. "Maybe, just maybe, I'll have to change my mind about firing him? But regardless, his Term ends shortly."

The Republican leader, who regularly berates Powell over the bank's decisions not to lower interest rates, took to Truth Social to smear the banker as a "numbskull," "moron" and "obvious Trump Hater."