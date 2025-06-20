Japan is planning to cut the issuance of superlong bonds this year by more than earlier reported as it tries to restore calm to a market spooked by recent record highs in yields.
The Finance Ministry proposed reducing the issuance of 20-, 30- and 40-year bonds by a total of ¥3.2 trillion ($22 billion) through the end of March 2026, according to a plan presented by the ministry during a meeting with primary dealers on Friday.
The latest plan from the ministry showed a reduction to 20-year bond issuance that is twice the size suggested in draft documents, underscoring the level of concern among policymakers over rising borrowing costs. A poorly received auction of 20-year bonds by Japan last month rippled through global markets that are on edge over the risks posed by rising government debt levels.
