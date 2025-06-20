Japan is heavily exposed to turmoil in the Middle East despite being far away and removed from the hostilities, and the crisis is coming at a time when Japan is vulnerable and in no position to absorb shocks that emanate from the conflict.

According to the Petroleum Association of Japan, about three-quarters of the country's crude oil imports are shipped via the Strait of Hormuz, a choke point between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman with Iran on one shore.

Iran, which is currently in a military conflict with Israel, has threatened to close the strategic passage.