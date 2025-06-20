Japan won’t fixate on the looming date for so-called reciprocal tariffs to go back to higher levels, Tokyo’s top trade negotiator said, signaling that the Asian nation stands ready for the possibility that talks will drag on.

"To avoid any misunderstanding, I would like to confirm that I have not said at all that July 9 is the deadline for negotiations between Japan and the U.S.,” Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa told reporters on Friday in Tokyo. "Japan and the U.S. are in regular communication through various channels, and we will continue to consider what is most effective and engage in appropriate consultations.”

Akazawa deflected a question over whether Japan will seek an extension of the deadline for the across-the-board tariffs. The U.S. is poised to return the duties to their original levels on July 9 for many nations, which would mean an increase to 24% from 10% at present for Japan. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated the U.S. may grant an extension to countries that are negotiating in good faith.