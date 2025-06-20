Negotiating in good faith in tariff talks with the United States could buy Japan some time and delay the implementation of much higher rates, chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that as long as countries are engaged in "sincere negotiations, there’s room for extensions and other possibilities,” Akazawa told reporters after a ruling Liberal Democratic Party meeting Friday.

“We, for our part, are negotiating in good faith. So we understand that things will likely proceed on that basis,” he added.