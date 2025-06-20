Economic losses in Japan stemming from workers' mental or physical disorders, including shoulder stiffness and sleeplessness, total around ¥7.6 trillion each year, a study by Japanese researchers has shown.

The losses, linked to lower labor productivity, represent about 1% of the country's nominal gross domestic product for 2024.

The World Health Organization describes "presenteeism" as a condition where work efficiency declines due to mental or physical disorders, despite employees being present at work. It is often difficult to recognize such a condition as a loss for companies or society because the workers in question appear to be performing their jobs.