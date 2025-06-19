White House crypto and artificial intelligence czar David Sacks warned that China has grown adept at evading U.S. export controls and is, at most, two years behind American semiconductor design capabilities.

In a Bloomberg Television interview on Wednesday, Sacks said the U.S. should be concerned that Huawei Technologies is moving fast to catch up to its rivals outside China. He said that DeepSeek’s breakthrough AI model earlier this year demonstrated how China could still advance even with export controls in place.

"Before DeepSeek, people thought that Chinese AI models were years behind, and we realized that they are only months behind,” Sacks said.