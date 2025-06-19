A strong U.S. focus on its auto trade deficit with Japan is a key factor keeping the two nations from reaching a deal, according to a Japanese opposition party leader who met with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba to discuss the tariff negotiations.

Yoshihiko Noda, who heads the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, said on Thursday that he asked Ishiba what was preventing the two sides from finding common ground in the talks that have continued for around two months.

"He didn’t give a clear explanation, but it seems that the U.S. has the strongest interest in the auto trade deficit,” Noda told reporters. "Various ideas were probably proposed, but there are differences in thinking regarding autos. So, he said a general consensus has yet to be reached.”