Hygiene product maker Unicharm said it and trading house Toyota Tsusho will set up a joint venture in Kenya that will make and sell sanitary goods.

The two aim to launch the new company, Sofy East Africa, in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi in December, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Sofy East Africa, to be capitalized at 2 billion Kenyan shillings ($15.44 million), will be 75% owned by Unicharm and 25% by Toyota Tsusho.

Since 2023, Unicharm has been selling in Kenya sanitary napkins produced at its Egyptian plant for high-income consumers.

In January, the company began selling a low-priced napkin that can be used for a long time, in collaboration with Toyota Tsusho.

Following strong sales of the "Sofy Long Lasting" napkin, Unicharm decided to establish a company in Kenya to expand the business into neighboring countries and create an integrated local system for product development, production, sales and marketing.

In Africa, the penetration rate of sanitary pads is low, standing at around 30% in Kenya.

"We hope to contribute to the advancement of women in society (in Africa)," a Unicharm official said.