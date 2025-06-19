Nippon Steel completed the purchase of United States Steel on Wednesday, bringing to a close an 18-month saga that involved two national security reviews, an outright rejection by one U.S. president and a flurry of contradictory statements from another president, all in the context of the most consequential U.S. election in recent history and a global trade war.

“We have secured the necessary management flexibility and profitability essential for business investment, and we recognize this agreement as fully satisfactory for our company,” said Nippon Steel Chairman and CEO Eiji Hashimoto, at a news conference in Tokyo on Thursday.