Japanese companies are leaving the Tokyo Stock Exchange at the fastest pace in over a decade, reflecting a surge in deals and management buyouts as they face more pressure to make better use of their capital.

The number of firms that delisted their shares from the TSE or announced plans to do so has reached 59 in the first half, rising from 51 a year earlier and marking the most on record for a comparable period, according to exchange data going back to 2014. If firms continue to exit the TSE at this pace, the figure for 2025 will exceed last year’s annual record of 94 companies.

The trend reflects the Tokyo bourse’s broad push to make the Japanese market more appealing for foreign investors by ensuring that listed companies offer high shareholder returns, while firms that aren’t meeting their goals face the threat of being taken off the exchange. The TSE has called on companies to pursue goals including improving their valuations and cutting overly close ties with other companies in the form of cross-shareholdings.