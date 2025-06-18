Shibuya wants to be more than just the scramble crossing, the landmark intersection recognized globally these days.
The long-hip and ever-trendy Tokyo ward wants to become a magnet for international entrepreneurs.
To this end, it has focused on promotion and support — much of it related to routine tasks necessary to get established locally — and is beginning to attract talent and tech.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.