U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Japan was being "tough" in trade talks and the European Union had not yet offered what he considered a fair deal, as a team led by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stayed at the Group of Seven meeting in Canada to keep working on trade issues after Trump's abrupt early departure.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that the EU would need to offer Washington "a good deal" or face higher tariffs.

Trump spoke after leaving the Group of Seven summit early to focus on the Middle East, disappointing trading partners who had hoped to make progress on thorny trade talks. He told reporters Bessent was staying on in Kananaskis, Alberta, to keep talking with counterparts on trade.